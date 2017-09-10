England's Heaton could face months out with suspected dislocated shoulder

Burnley's England international goalkeeper Tom Heaton suffered a suspected dislocated shoulder in Sunday's 1-0 win over Crystal Palace and could face months on the sidelines, Clarets manager Sean Dyche said.

BURNLEY, England: Burnley's England international goalkeeper Tom Heaton suffered a suspected dislocated shoulder in Sunday's 1-0 win over Crystal Palace and could face months on the sidelines, Clarets manager Sean Dyche said.

Heaton, who is part England manager Gareth Southgate's current squad and has two caps, had to be substituted in the 36th minute after a bad fall when gathering a cross.

"It is a suspected dislocated shoulder. We will have to see, if it is that then it is not weeks, more like months," said Dyche.

Heaton has been pushing Joe Hart for the number one shirt for England and holds realistic hopes of making the England squad for next year's World Cup.

The 31-year-old was replaced by Nick Pope, who produced a fine save in the second half to keep out an effort from Palace forward Christian Benteke.

Former Charlton keeper Pope, 25, was making his Premier League debut.

(Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Toby Davis)