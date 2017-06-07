England's Trippier enjoying rivalry with Spurs team mate Walker

REUTERS: Defender Kieran Trippier says he will support Kyle Walker if his Tottenham Hostpur team mate gets the nod to start for England instead of him as the pair continue to battle for the right back role for club and country.

England, who top Group F in UEFA's 2018 World Cup qualifiers, face Scotland in Glasgow on Saturday before taking a trip to France for a friendly on June 13.

Walker was first choice for Premier League runners-up Spurs last season making 33 league appearances, but Trippier came to the fore in the latter stages as Walker struggled with injuries.

"I know we both play the same position but it is football and whoever plays, we are always there for each other," Trippier told reporters.

"We always help each other, no matter who we play against, and it will be no different with England.

"I want to play and he wants to play but if he plays, I'll help him. If I get picked, I know he will do the same for me. I believe I can play at this level."

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)