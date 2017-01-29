England's Watson out for up to a month

LONDON: England's Anthony Watson will miss the start of the Six Nations after being ruled out for three to four weeks, with a hamstring injury, coach Eddie Jones said on Sunday.

The Bath winger will remain with England for his rehabilitation, ahead of the tournament that starts next weekend.

"It's disappointing for Anthony and for England but we know he'll rehab diligently to get himself right as soon as he can," Jones said in a statement.

"We're confident he'll be in the mix later for the championship."

England start against France at Twickenham on Saturday.

