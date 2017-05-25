England skipper Morgan's ton helps hosts to 339 versus South Africa

England captain Eoin Morgan's century helped the hosts to a decent total of 339 for six against South Africa in a one-day international at Headingley on Wednesday as they began their domestic summer campaign.

Britain Cricket - England v South Africa - First One Day International - Headingley - 24/5/17 England's Eoin Morgan celebrates making a century Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff

With England hosting the Champions Trophy beginning on June 1 and tours from the South Africans and then West Indies, it was important for the home side to get off to a positive start in the three-match series.

The Yorkshire venue welcomed England and the world's number one ranked ODI team on a day of bright sunshine, with Morgan's 107 from 93 balls providing the spine to England's total, including a partnership of 117 in 13 overs with Moeen Ali.

Ali ended on 77 not out and his contribution was essential after the two strong-hitting middle order batsmen - Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler - had been dismissed for 25 and seven respectively.

Alex Hales (61) and local favourite Joe Root (37) had laid the foundations with a 98-run second wicket partnership after opener Jason Roy was caught behind for one by Quinton de Kock, attempting to drive Wayne Parnell.

(Reporting by Simon Evans; editing by Ken Ferris)

