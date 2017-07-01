England squad for first test against South Africa

England selectors named the following 12-man squad for the first test of the four-match series against South Africa that starts at Lord's on July 6:

Britain Cricket - England Nets - Sophia Gardens - June 13, 2017 England's Joe Root during nets Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Couldridge Livepic

Squad: Joe Root (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Gary Ballance, Stuart Broad, Alastair Cook, Liam Dawson, Keaton Jennings, Toby Roland-Jones, Ben Stokes, Mark Wood.

