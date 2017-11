England to trial VAR in friendly with Germany

England's FA will trial the video assistant referee (VAR) system when the national side host world champions Germany in a friendly at Wembley on Friday, The Times reported.

REUTERS: England's FA will trial the video assistant referee (VAR) system when the national side host world champions Germany in a friendly at Wembley on Friday, The Times reported.

Matches between England and Germany have seen several controversial decisions in the past including Frank Lampard's disallowed goal in the 2010 World Cup and Geoff Hurst's goal in the 1966 World Cup final.

VAR involves assistant referees watching the action remotely and then drawing the match referee's attention to officiating mistakes or missed serious incidents and was previously tested during the Wembley Cup charity match last month.

The International Football Association Board has tested Wembley and approved the use of the system alongside existing goal-line technology.

The FA previously confirmed VAR would also be tested at select FA Cup matches in January.

