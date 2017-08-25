England win toss and bat in second test vs. West Indies
England captain Joe Root won the toss and chose to bat in the second test against West Indies at Headingley on Friday.
England, who won the first of the three-test series by an innings and 209 runs, made one change to that side with medium pacer Chris Woakes returning from injury in place of Toby Roland-Jones.
West Indies made two changes to their team with spinner Devendra Bishoo coming in for Alzarri Joseph and the injured seamer Miguel Cummins replaced by Shannon Gabriel.
England: Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, Tom Westley, Joe Root (captain), Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, James Anderson
West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell, Kyle Hope, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich (wicketkeeper), Jason Holder (captain), Kemar Roach, Devendra Bishoo, Shannon Gabriel.
