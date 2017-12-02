England win toss and choose to bowl in second Ashes test

ADELAIDE: England won the toss and elected to bowl in the first day-night Ashes test against Australia under grey skies at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday.

The tourists will hand a debut to seamer Craig Overton in place of Jake Ball in an otherwise unchanged side. Australia were unchanged from the first of the five tests, which they won by 10 wickets in Brisbane on Monday.

England hold the Ashes after their 3-2 series victory on home soil in 2015.

