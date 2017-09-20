England women's team manager to leave amid discrimination row - BBC

England women's soccer team manager Mark Sampson is set to leave his job in the wake of allegations that he made discriminatory remarks to one of his players, the BBC reported on Wednesday.

REUTERS: England women's soccer team manager Mark Sampson is set to leave his job in the wake of allegations that he made discriminatory remarks to one of his players, the BBC reported on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old Sampson, whose side beat Russia 6-0 in a World Cup qualifier on Tuesday, has been accused of discrimination by Chelsea striker Eniola Aluko.

Sampson, who took charge of the England team in 2013, strongly denies the allegations and has been cleared of wrongdoing by two separate investigations.

The FA is expected to confirm his departure at a news conference later on Wednesday, the BBC said.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; editing by Ken Ferris)