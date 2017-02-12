Evans earns West Brom draw at West Ham with late equaliser

REUTERS: Jonny Evans scored headed a stoppage-time equaliser to earn West Bromwich Albion a 2-2 draw in a lively mid-table Premier League scrap at the London Stadium on Saturday.

West Brom took an early lead when Nacer Chadli punished slack home defending to fire home and Salomon Rondon struck the woodwork as the visitors bossed the opening stages.

But West Ham improved and Sofiane Feghouli equalised just past the hour, tapping in after Manuel Lanzini's curling shot was tipped against the crossbar by West Brom keeper Ben Foster.

West Ham went ahead in the 87th minute when Lanzini was rewarded for an impressive display by firing home a fiercely-struck shot after a pass from Feghouli.

West Brom had the last laugh, though, when Evans rose to nod in Chris Brunt's corner.

