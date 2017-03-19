Everton crush Hull to claim sixth successive home win

March 18: Romelu Lukaku struck a late double as Everton's challenge to join the Premier League top-four battle strengthened with a 4-0 rout of relegation-haunted Hull City for a sixth successive home win on Saturday.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin finished off a fine Everton move after eight minutes to slot home his first top-flight goal.

Everton dominated but Hull stayed in the game until 15 minutes from time when midfielder Tom Huddlestone was shown a straight red card for a foul on Idrissa Gueye.

It got worse for Hull almost immediately as substitute Enner Valencia doubled Everton's lead following good build-up play from leading scorer Lukaku.

There was still time for Lukaku to pounce for a quickfire brace in stoppage time, taking his league goal tally for the season to a chart-topping 21.

Everton moved above Manchester United into sixth place, level on 50 points with Arsenal who have two games in hand. United face Middlesbrough on Sunday.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Clare Fallon)