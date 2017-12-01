Everton name Allardyce as manager

Everton have named Sam Allardyce as their manager on an 18-month contract, the Premier League club said in a statement on Thursday.

LONDON: Everton have named Sam Allardyce as their manager on an 18-month contract, the Premier League club said in a statement on Thursday.

Former England boss Allardyce stepped in to save Crystal Palace from relegation last season but resigned before the start of the new campaign.

"Everton can confirm the appointment of Sam Allardyce as the club’s new manager on a deal until June 2019," they said on Twitter.

Allardyce, 63, watched from the stands as Wayne Rooney scored a hat-trick in Everton's 4-0 thrashing of West Ham United on Wednesday and takes over with the Merseyside club 13th in the table, five points above the relegation zone.

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)