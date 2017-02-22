Everton's Barkley determined to achieve double figure target
Everton midfielder Ross Barkley is determined to reach double figures in both goals and assists by the end of the Premier League season, the 23-year-old has said.
Barkley has been playing in a more advanced central-midfield role under manager Ronald Koeman in recent weeks and has five goals and as many assists this campaign.
"I feel like I should be getting more goals and I'm working really hard on that in training. Part of my game is that I need to get more goals," Barkley told the club's website (www.evertonfc.com).
"Hopefully in the last few games of the season I can get into double figures. That's my aim at the start of every season. I've got five (assists) at the minute as well and I aim to get double figures in both.
"I'm a mixture of a midfielder and a striker, so sometimes when I'm higher up the pitch I need to think like a striker. And, as a midfielder, I need to think about defensive work as well."
Everton are seventh in the Premier League with 13 games remaining and they host bottom-placed Sunderland on Saturday.
