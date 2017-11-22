Everton's Bolasie resumes training with first team

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Winger Yannick Bolasie trained with the Everton first team squad on Wednesday as he steps up his recovery from a knee injury after nearly a year out.

Bolasie, who joined Everton from Crystal Palace last year, has not featured since injuring his anterior cruciate ligament in a 1-1 Premier League draw with Manchester United last December.

Caretaker boss David Unsworth said that the 28-year-old, who trained with Everton's under-23 side last week before joining the first team, was in line for a return in the New Year.

Everton are 16th in the table with 12 points after three wins, three draws and six defeats and travel to 14th-placed Southampton on Sunday.

