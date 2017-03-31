Everton's Cleverley to make Watford move permanent

REUTERS: Everton midfielder Tom Cleverley will join Watford permanently at the end of his current loan spell, the Premier League clubs said on their websites on Friday.

Cleverley, who has 42 appearances for Everton, joined Watford on loan in January with an option to make the move permanent. Watford have take up that option, handing the 27-year-old a new five-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)