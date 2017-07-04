Everton's Lennon returns to pre-season training

Everton midfielder Aaron Lennon has returned to action in pre-season training after missing the latter stages of the last campaign to recover from a stress-related illness.

Lennon, 30, last played for the Premier League club in February and Everton released a statement supporting the player and saying he was receive care and treatment for the illness.

The former Tottenham Hotspur winger received widespread support from players, pundits and fans all around the world and was expected to make a full recovery.

Lennon was pictured training with his team mates as they begin preparations for their first pre-season match against Gor Mahia FC on July 13.

