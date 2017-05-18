Everton's Mirallas vows to be more clinical in front of goal

Everton winger Kevin Mirallas has said he will work on adding more goals and assists to his game after manager Ronald Koeman called on the Belgian international to show more productivity in the final third.

With striker Romelu Lukaku scoring 24 league goals this season, 19 more than any other player in the squad, Koeman is hoping to build an attacking line that can share goalscoring responsibilities next season.

Mirallas, who signed a new three-year deal at Goodison Park last week, has scored four goals and bagged six assists in all competitions this campaign.

"I have spoken with the manager and he wants more from me - more assists, more goals, most consistency," Mirallas told the club website. (www.evertonfc.com) "But I will work hard for that and hope to play even better next season.

"He was a very important part in my decision to sign a new contract because he believes in my qualities. I hope next season and in the next few seasons I am a better player."

Mirallas' best goalscoring tally in a single campaign at the club is 11 in the 2014-15 season under former manager Roberto Martinez.

