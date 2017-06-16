Everton sign Sunderland keeper Pickford

Everton have signed goalkeeper Jordan Pickford on a five-year deal from Sunderland, the Merseyside club confirmed on Thursday.

Britain Football Soccer - England Under 21 Training - St Georges Park - June 7, 2017 England's Jordan Pickford during training Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic

The 23-year-old completed a medical after the two clubs agreed an initial fee of 25 million pounds (US$31.92 million), which could rise to 30 million pounds depending on team and individual performances.

Pickford, who received his first call-up to the England senior squad in October, was one of the most impressive players in a Sunderland side that finished bottom of the Premier League last season.

"It's a great club, a massive club and I think it’s a great opportunity and the right time for me to come to Everton and show what I can do," Pickford said in a statement.

"This is an exciting time for the club and for me, too, with the ambition being shown. I just want to be the best I can be to help."

Pickford is currently in Poland with the England under-21 team and the move to Everton will not be completed until July 1 when the international transfer window opens.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Mark Heinrich)

Source: Reuters