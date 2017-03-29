Everton suffer Funes Mori blow ahead of Liverpool game

LONDON: Everton have been dealt another injury blow ahead of Saturday's Premier League derby against Liverpool after defender Ramiro Funes Mori was injured while playing for Argentina.

Funes Mori left the field on a stretcher clutching his left knee after 36 minutes as Argentina lost 2-0 to Bolivia in a World Cup qualifier in La Paz on Tuesday.

He has made 26 appearances for Everton this season and would have been in Everton manager Ronald Koeman's plans for the lunchtime kickoff at Anfield.

The international break has not been kind to Everton's defence with Seamus Coleman breaking his leg while playing for Ireland against Wales last Friday.

Everton have not commented on the severity of Funes Mori's injury but it seems unlikely he will be fit.

