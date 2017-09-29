F1 mania as curtain falls on Malaysia Grand Prix

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

KUALA LUMPUR: Motorsports fans descended on Suria KLCC on Wednesday (Sep 27) to celebrate the final Formula One race in Malaysia.

Among them were friends Jofti Putra and Indra Kumar, who were there for a meet-the-fans session by Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton.



They said they had never missed a race in Malaysia since it began hosting the F1 in 1999.

"It's a pity. I will have to go to Shanghai to catch the race," said Jofti.



Indra said the government "should not have given up". "It's only been 19 years. It's still new unlike MotoGP that's been here longer. Of course the following is much bigger," he said.

Others were queuing to buy race tickets, whose prices were slashed by more than half by organiser Sepang International Circuit (SIC) to draw the crowds. Tickets in a few categories were priced more than 80 per cent cheaper, with some going for as low as US$12.



SIC expects to sell more than 80,000 tickets for the race weekend.

Housewife Siti Noriani, who was queueing at the ticket booth, said it would be her first time watching the race live.

"It's the last race so I don't want to miss it," she said. "Also, there's a big discount for Malaysia ID card holders."

Store selling F1 merchandise at Suria KLCC was packed on Wednesday (Sep 27). (Photo: Melissa Goh)

Meanwhile, merchandise at a pop-up store in KLCC flew off the shelves, thanks to fans who wanted to own a piece of F1 history.

The decision by the Malaysian government to pull out from F1 had been frowned upon by local fans. However, it was simply not feasible to continue hosting the race when ticket sales were falling, said SIC.

Tourism minister Nazri Aziz also said that the races were no longer attracting the same following as before compared to the motorcycle world championship MotoGP that is hugely popular among Malaysians.

The novelty is also gone. With four races now being held in Asia including Japan, China and neighbouring Singapore, the Malaysian leg has lost its appeal.



The Chinese Grand Prix will remain in the Formula One calendar for at least three more years, according to a contract extension announced by F1 on Friday. Singapore has also extended its race event for four more years.

"Maybe the Malaysian government should consider a night circuit race," said Haerris Riani, another hardcore fan who hopes that F1 will return to Malaysia one day. "If Singapore can negotiate with Liberty Media, the new owner, there is no reason why Malaysia can't."

Huge discounts for F1 tickets at booths in Suria KLCC. (Photo: Melissa Goh)

Although it is the last F1 GP for Malaysia, the journey continues for its national oil and gas company. Petronas will still be the title sponsor for Mercedes AMG team until 2020 and the team is aiming to win this GP as a gift to Malaysians.

The upcoming race will see rivals Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes and Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel vying for the title of fastest driver. Hamilton is leading 263 points against Vettel's 235 points with six races left.

"I want to redeem myself. I think a podium one and two finish will be the perfect end to the F1 race in Malaysia," said Hamilton at the fan session.



"We will help him from behind the scenes as always," said Petronas Fuel Technology Principal Chan Ming Yau.