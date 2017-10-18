FA apologises to women internationals Aluko and Spence

LONDON: The Football Association made a public apology to England women's football internationals Eniola Aluko and Drew Spence on Wednesday for discriminatory comments made to them by former manager Mark Sampson.

The apology came in a statement just as a parliamentary inquiry was beginning in London with senior FA officials facing questions over the investigations into Sampson's alleged racism and bullying of Aluko.

