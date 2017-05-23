FA wants betting information on Terry withdrawal - reports

REUTERS: The English Football Association (FA) have asked betting companies to provide information on wagers placed on John Terry's stage-managed substitution during Chelsea's 5-1 win over Sunderland last weekend, British media reported on Monday.

Terry, who will leave champions Chelsea at the end of the season, was given a guard of honour as he left the pitch in the 26th minute of his final Premier League game at Stamford Bridge.

He later confirmed that the send-off in the minute that matched his shirt number was orchestrated following talks with Chelsea manager Antonio Conte.

Bookmaker Paddy Power also confirmed that they had accepted and paid out bets at odds of 100-1 on the substitution.

"We replied to a novelty request for odds on John Terry's substitution - one of hundreds on the Chelsea game - and fair play to the three punters who were on at odds of 100-1," Paddy Power said in a statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)