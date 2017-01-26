Falcao heads Monaco into French League Cup final

PARIS: Striker Radamel Falcao scored the only goal as Ligue 1 leaders AS Monaco beat Nancy 1-0 to set up a French League Cup final showdown against champions Paris St Germain.

Colombian Falcao struck just before halftime, heading the ball into an empty net after an embarrassing mistake by Nancy goalkeeper Guy Ndy Assembe.

Nancy, lying 12th in Ligue 1, had chances to equalise in the second half but failed to take them and Monaco will meet PSG in the final in Lyon on April 1.

