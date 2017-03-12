FAS to form 2 consultative clusters to raise football standards in Singapore

SINGAPORE: The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) said on Sunday (Mar 12) that it will form two consultative clusters to get bring in both private and public football academies in Singapore as part of the larger football eco-system.

The intention is to focus on pooling of resources and work with the stakeholders to set and raise the standards of football in Singapore.

The two consultative clusters - one for non-profits and the other for private football academies - will be formed in the next few months.



This is in response to the recent reports on ActiveSG Football Academy hurting the livelihoods of some private football academies due to its cheaper fees and well known coaches.



The announcement was made at the ActiveSG Football Festival where ActiveSG Football Academy and FAS announced they will merge both junior programmes to form the Active Cubs Programme.



The Active Cubs Programme will streamline the existing grassroots football programmes in Singapore.



Led by former Singapore international, Aleksander Duric, ActiveSG Football Academy has eight training centres across the island, with more than 600 participants.



Chief of ActiveSG, Lai Chin Kwang said: "Through this collaboration with FAS, we hope to reach out to more children to help them learn and play football via an affordable, yet high quality programme."



ActiveSG will manage and run all Active Cubs programmes while FAS will concentrate on increasing the number of FAS-certified grassroots coaches.



FAS will regulate the quality of coaching through various training programmes and certification courses.



Michel Sablon, FAS' Technical Director said: "As more youths start playing football, the number of grassroots coaches will have to go up so as to meet the growing demand. It is crucial that coaches are not overwhelmed with too many participants so each child is able to receive the required amount of attention. Our Active Cubs programme will follow a strict maximum 1:12 coach to student ratio and we want all grassroots programmes to follow suit."



Michel will also develop a national syllabus to set and raise the standards of youth football. This will include teaching the technical skills from a very young age and developing a Singapore style of play that is identifiable with the rest of Singapore.



ActiveSG Football Academy has also announced a partnership with Hougang United today. This will bethe 9th training centre for ActiveSG Football Academy.



Sport Singapore and People's Association are also currently in discussion to explore opportunities for ActiveSG Football Academy to work together with PA's PAssion Children's Football Programme.