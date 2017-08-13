Federer dumps Haase to reach another Montreal final

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Swiss second seed Roger Federer used a dominant service game to earn a 6-3 7-6(5) semi-final win over Dutchman Robin Haase at the Rogers Cup in Montreal on Saturday.

Haase, playing in his first ATP World Tour Masters 1000 semi-final, did well to force a second-set tiebreak but Federer proved too much to handle in a match during which he fired down nine aces and dropped only nine points on serve.

Federer, who is seeking his third Rogers Cup title after triumphs in Toronto in 2004 and 2006, will face either German Alexander Zverev or Canadian Denis Shapovalov in Sunday's final.

Federer, a 19-times grand-slam champion, whose five titles this year include wins at the Australian Open and Wimbledon, credited a positive mindset for helping him extend his winning streak to 16 matches.

"Confidence can get you a long way, and if you're feeling fine physically and you are ready to fight mentally you have a lot of things in the bag," said Federer.

"And then the only thing that maybe is missing is practice, but sometimes practice is overrated. It's all about the matches at some stage.

"I'm happy I'm playing as well as I am this year on the match courts. At the end that's what matters because I spent hours and hours on the practice courts in the last year."

