Federer saves match points to beat Berdych in Miami quarter-final

REUTERS: Roger Federer survived two match points before beating Tomas Berdych in a third-set tiebreak in the Miami Open quarter-finals on Thursday.

Federer had to call upon all his resources of skill, poise and experience to edge Czech Berdych 6-2 3-6 7-6(6).

Berdych served for the match at 6-4 in the tiebreak, but could not convert, with Federer reeling off four points in a row, winning when Berdych double-faulted.

Earlier, the Swiss looked set for another emphatic victory after taking the first set.

Australian Open champion Federer, who also won at Indian Wells two weeks ago, has lost only once this year, to Russian Evgeny Donskoy in a third-set tiebreak in Dubai.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; editing by Clare Lovell)