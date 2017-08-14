Federer stunned by Zverev in Montreal final

REUTERS: German fourth seed Alexander Zverev upset Roger Federer 6-3 6-4 in the Rogers Cup final in Montreal on Sunday to join the Swiss right-hander as the most trophy-laden player on the ATP Tour this year with five titles.

The 20-year-old German, who arrived in Montreal fresh off his triumph in Washington, proved up for the task right out of the gate as he had the Swiss second seed on his heels from the start on a sun-kissed afternoon.

Zverev was poised and aggressive off the ground to create space for his power game and displayed some short-angled winners off thumping forehands and backhands to grab an early break for a 3-1 lead. He consolidated for a 4-1 lead and ultimately closed out the opening set after a mere 30 minutes.

Federer started to find his groove early in the second set but suddenly appeared out of sorts while Zverev broke in the seventh game to pull ahead 4-3 and then held on for a surprise win that took 68 minutes.

The win improved Zverev to 5-1 in finals this year with the only defeat coming at the hands of Federer at Halle.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto)

