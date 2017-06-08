Feeling the pinch: When crowdfunding fails, what's next for some of Team Singapore's athletes?

Having only reached half of their crowdfunding goal, 49erFX pair Griselda Khng and Olivia Chen need financial help in their quest to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

SINGAPORE: They turned to crowdfunding in December 2016 to fund their sailing training stints for the first half of this year.

Having raised only about half of the intended S$25,000 amount, 49erFX class pair Griselda Khng and Olivia Chen had to fork out the rest of the amount from their parents as well as from bank loans.

Curently in the tail-end of their two-month training stint in Lake Garda, Italy, ahead of the European Open in Germany in July, the duo had to rely on their coach’s contacts to get accommodations and boat rentals at a good price. “We knew that it would be difficult to try and get money. Sure, we didn’t reach the goal but we’re not going to let anything get in our way,” said Khng, in a phone interview with Channel NewsAsia.

“We’re not going to just sit around waiting for things to happen. We’re just going to go ahead with our plans because our parents are really supportive, so with their help we managed to get here.”

Both Khng and Chen are a new pairing in the 49erFX class, after Khng’s previous partner Sara Tan had to leave the sport to continue her studies.

As a result, the new pair do not qualify for Sport Singapore’s Sports Excellence Scholarship (spexScholarship) funding as they have yet to podium at a major Games.

To increase their standards and improve their sailing, the duo have no choice but to gain exposure in the European sailing circuit and test themselves in overseas competition.

As one of the Team Singapore athletes that do not qualify for SportSG’s funding criteria, Khng and Chen, though, highlighted some of the struggles they had to face to raise funds. “We launched our crowdfunding site at the end of last year in December and before this, we had another training stint in Perth,” said Khng.

“We previously raised enough funds for Perth, but not so much for this trip to Europe. We used money from our parents and loaned from the bank just so that we can afford being here.”

She added: “The goal was S$25,000 but we managed to only raise about S$12,000... even then the S$25,000 goal is a small portion of what’s needed for a year of overseas training.”

Chen, a former netballer-turned-sailor who hopes to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, said it was especially hard for her to turn to her folks for financial help. “It’s a little different for my parents because I come from a low income family, and even though my mum doesn’t earn much, she keeps asking me if I need any money,” said Chen.

“I feel bad taking money from my parents, but it’s the only way for now as I’d like to still continue training.”

FEELING THE “NEGATIVITY”

National squash player Vivian Rhamanan said that he empathized with the plight of the sailing duo, who did not meet SportSG’s criteria for funding as they have yet to show potential at the Asian and World stage.

Rhamanan too, has resorted to crowdfunding last year to pay for his training and overseas stints as he made the decision to turn professional.

Despite seeing his world ranking rise from 470 to 184 in the span of a year, the SEA Games jumbo doubles champion also does not qualify for Sport Singapore’s spexScholarship.

“My entire budget was about S$50,000 for the year and crowdfunding only contributed S$5,000. The other amounts came from sponsors Marigold and the Singapore Squash Rackets Association but I was still short of S$30,000. I had to go through my savings to maintain my professional career,” said Rhamanan.

He added: “To be honest, in the beginning, I did feel the negativity from my situation. But it only spurred me to push harder and prove my worth.”

The 31-year-old though, is also feeling the financial pinch as he also has to about raising his family. “I started to feel a little bit upset and frustrated that I’m not getting the proper support to push ahead. It’s even more difficult this year compared to last year, obviously I have a family and I have frequent discussions with my wife,” said Rhamanan.

“She is now doubting whether I should be continuing this pro career of mine because we are putting out family plans on hold of getting a house.”

National squash players Vivian Rhamanan (right) and Marcus Phua (left), after their 2015 SEA Games gold medal win. (File Photo)

He added: “To be at your best, your mind should just be focusing on training, performing at your best and not having any worries and so on. Finances however is another factor, and it does completely drain you mentally.”

“You’d then find that you won’t be able to perform as well in training. In competitions, you put yourself under added pressure, as you want to do well. In fact, you have to do well,” said Rhamanan.

STICKING IT THROUGH

For sailing’s Khng and Chen, as well as squash’s Rhamanan, giving up the sport is not an option even though they failed in reaching their previous crowdfunding goals.

“Sailing is not an easy sport, we have to peak at the right time. Olivia only just started and we have to be patient,” said Khng. “For sure we’ll use crowd funding again in future as it helped us pay for a lot of things and it’s actually a good platform for us to raise money. Every little bit of help would really benefit us and help us in financial situations.”

Her partner Chen thinks it is a matter of trying harder. “It doesn’t matter whether we get their funding or not, because we’re here on our own, and have our own mission to accomplish.”

“We’re not going to just rely on them and we’ll look for sponsors and crowdfunding as part of our means to get money for our training,” said the 22-year-old.

Singapore sailors Olivia Chen (left) and Griselda Khng (right), who are currently in Italy for a two-month long training stint. (Photo: Griselda Khng and Olivia Chen Facebook page)

Channeling their limited funds to help out their sailors remains the main hurdle for Singapore Sailing CEO Lim Han Ee. But he insists the National Sports Association (NSA) is doing the best they can to help the duo cope with the challenges. “I certainly can identify and understand their predicament and we’ll do our best to help them,” said Lim.

He added: “We want to continue to explore different means… such as marketing support, and in crowdfunding. If anything, we can leverage on our social media assets.”

“Once our social media channels are stronger, we certainly would want them to leverage on our channels to expand on their brand and their reach so as to garner potential corporate sponsorships, for example.”

“We want to develop other different forms of platform to allow them to leverage on to get other support including sponsorship.”

Having successfully crowdfunded her training journey to the 2016 Rio Olympics, national rower Saiyidah Aisyah suggested approaching crowdfunding in another way. “I think athletes need to ask themselves, ‘Why would a stranger support my dream?’. People would contribute if they see that their act would help themselves,” said the 29-year-old.

“I guess people contributed to my campaign because they believe that having me reaching my dreams would motivate them to chase their own goals as well.”

She added: “If you strongly believe in your dream, others will believe in you too.”