Ferrari renews racing agreement with Kimi Raikkonen
Ferrari's Formula One team has renewed its technical and racing agreement with Finnish driver Kimi Raikkonen, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
Raikkonen will race for the Maranello, Italy-based team in the 2018 Formula One World Championship, it added.
