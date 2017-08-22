Ferrari renews racing agreement with Kimi Raikkonen

Ferrari's Formula One team has renewed its technical and racing agreement with Finnish driver Kimi Raikkonen, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Raikkonen will race for the Maranello, Italy-based team in the 2018 Formula One World Championship, it added.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)