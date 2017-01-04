Festive fixtures complaints due to Chelsea form, says Conte

REUTERS: Antonio Conte has dismissed complaints of his rival managers over Chelsea getting a longer rest during the festive period and said they are angered by his side's position at the top of the Premier League table.

Chelsea have a five-point lead and are on a run of 13 consecutive Premier League wins ahead of their visit to fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.

"The advantage is one more day of rest with Tottenham. This is an advantage if we want to speak of advantage, but I think there are advantages in other things (during a season)," the Italian manager told British media.

"During the season different situations can happen where you can have an advantage, but for sure not this.

"I think now (the other managers) are angry for our position (in the league), not for the fixtures."

Chelsea can go eight points clear at the top of the table with a victory at White Hart Lane, as well as better Arsenal's record of 13 consecutive victories in a single season.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)