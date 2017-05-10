FIFA asks Man United for details of Pogba deal
FIFA have asked Manchester United for information about Paul Pogba's world record transfer from Juventus, following leaks which claimed to give details about the huge deal, a spokesman for the governing body said on Tuesday.
France international Pogba joined United for 89 million pounds in August.
Extracts from a book, "The Football Leaks: The Dirty Business of Football", published in Germany this week, included a breakdown of the fee and were reproduced in media reports on Tuesday.
