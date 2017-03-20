FIFA bans Ghanaian match official for life for match fixing

ZURICH: FIFA has banned a Ghanaian match official from soccer for life after he took part in match manipulation during a World Cup qualifier, the sport's governing body said on Monday.

Joseph Odartei Lamptey was found guilty of breaching FIFA's disciplinary code during the game between South Africa and Senegal on Nov. 12, 2016.

Zurich-based FIFA said it was dismissing all charges against another Ghanaian match official, David Lionheart Nii Lartey Laryea, following an investigation.

