FIFA bans Mexico soccer coach for six games for insulting language
ZURICH: FIFA said on Friday it was suspending Mexico's soccer coach Juan Carlos Osorio for six games, saying he directed insulting words at match officials during a game against Portugal.
FIFA said Osorio also displayed an aggressive attitude towards officials in the Confederations Cup third place play-off, which Mexico lost 2:1 on July 2.
In addition to the ban, which is effective immediately, Osorio was warned about his conduct and fined 5,000 Swiss francs (4,021.65 pounds), FIFA said.
