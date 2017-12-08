FIFA bans Peru skipper Guerrero for one year for drug offence

Sport

FIFA bans Peru skipper Guerrero for one year for drug offence

FIFA's disciplinary committee has banned Peruvian soccer captain Paulo Guerrero for one year after he failed a doping test, the watchdog said on Friday.

Peru's Paolo Guerrero and Paraguay's Paulo Da Silva (L) chase after the ball during their Copa America 2015 third-place soccer match at Estadio Municipal Alcaldesa Ester Roa Rebolledo in Concepcion, Chile, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Bookmark

ZURICH: FIFA's disciplinary committee has banned Peruvian soccer captain Paulo Guerrero for one year after he failed a doping test, the watchdog said on Friday.

The striker tested positive for cocaine metabolite benzoylecgonine, a banned stimulant, following a match in Argentina on Oct. 5.

The ban, which takes effect on Nov. 3, 2017, prevents Guerrero from playing in all domestic and international matches and means the player will miss next year's World Cup in Russia.

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark