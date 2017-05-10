FIFA Ethics Committee were investigating hundreds of cases: Borbely

Ousted FIFA Ethics investigator Cornel Borbely said on Wednesday his committee were investigating "several hundred" cases of possible wrongdoing, some involving senior officials.

FIFA's ruling council decided on Tuesday not to renew the mandate of Borbely and chief ethics judge Hans-Joachim Eckert, who had led the clean-up attempt at the troubled organisation.

Speaking to reporters ahead of a news conference, Borbely said the move was a "setback for the fight against corruption" with know-how and experience in the cases being lost.

"We investigated several hundred cases and several hundred are still pending and ongoing at the moment," Borbely said.

FIFA issued a statement on Tuesday saying Colombian investigator Maria Claudia Rojas had been nominated as the new head of the investigatory chamber with Vassilios Skouris of Greece, a former president of the European Court of Justice, put forward as head of the adjudicatory chamber.

(Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Peter Rutherford)