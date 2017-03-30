FIFA grants 2018 World Cup broadcasting rights in Sub-Saharan Africa

ZURICH: Football governing body FIFA on Thursday said it had awarded media right to five broadcasting groups in Sub-Saharan Africa for the 2018 World Cup and other football events taking place in 2017 and 2018.

Zurich-based FIFA said it had granted World Cup rights to the following groups:

Econet Media, Supersport, SABC and StarTimes were granted further media rights for other 2017-2018 events.

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi, editing by John Revill)