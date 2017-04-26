FIFA opens tender for World Cup broadcast rights on planes and ships

SINGAPORE: Football governing body FIFA on Wednesday (Apr 26) opened up an invitation to tender for broadcasts rights on planes and ships to competitions such as the 2018 World Cup.

In a press release, it said the media rights would also apply to the 2017 Confederations Cup and the 2019 Women's World Cup. The rights allow for audiovisual coverage of these events on a live and/or delayed basis via any in-flight entertainment system or aboard cruise ships in international waters, it added.

According to FIFA, this will mean airline and cruise-liner passengers around the world will be able to enjoy live and delayed coverage of FIFA’s events, "thereby ensuring a more complete viewing experience for people on the move".

Next year's World Cup competition will be held in Russia.