FIFA’s chief ethics investigator and ethics judge replaced - FIFA source

FIFA’s chief ethics investigator and ethics judge were both replaced on Tuesday by the ruling council of global football's governing body, a FIFA source said on Tuesday.

MANAMA: FIFA’s chief ethics investigator and ethics judge were both replaced on Tuesday by the ruling council of global football's governing body, a FIFA source said on Tuesday.

Ethics judge Hans-Joachim Eckert and chief investigator Cornel Borbely will not have their mandates, which ran until Thursday's FIFA congress, renewed despite expressing a desire to continue their work cleaning up FIFA.

During their time in charge of FIFA’s Ethics Committee, the pair have overseen the suspension and expulsion of a series of officials including former FIFA President Sepp Blatter and Secretary General Jerome Valcke.

Colombian investigator Maria Claudia Rojas is the new head of the investigatory chamber with Vassilios Skouris of Greece, a former president of the European Court of Justice, taking over as head of the adjudicatory chamber.

(Editing by Toby Davis)

Advertisement