FIFA says suspends Pakistan Football Federation

ZURICH: FIFA said on Wednesday it was banning the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF), barring the country's national and club teams from competing in international competition with immediate effect.

Zurich-based FIFA cited "undue third-party interference" as the reason for its decision. Soccer's global governing body said the PFF offices and its accounts remained in control of a court-appointed administrator, violating FIFA's rules on independence.

