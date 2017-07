Former FIFA executive committee member Chuck Blazer, who had pleaded guilty to racketeering, wire fraud and money laundering has passed away, his lawyers said in a statement on Wednesday.

REUTERS: Former FIFA executive committee member Chuck Blazer, who had pleaded guilty to racketeering, wire fraud and money laundering has passed away, his lawyers said in a statement on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)