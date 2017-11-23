MMA: Pro grapplers and local fighters promise to excite at ONE: Immortal Pursuit

Headlining Friday's (Nov 24) MMA event will be undefeated Ben Askren's last professional fight, while Singaporeans Amir Khan, May Ooi and Tiffany Teo will be aiming for wins at the Indoor Stadium.

SINGAPORE: Even though Friday’s (Nov 24) ONE: Immortal Pursuit will be short of crowd favourite Angela Lee - who had to pull out of her Atomweight title fight with Mei Yamaguchi due to injuries from a car accident earlier this month - the event promises to deliver the goods in spite of her absence.

According to the organisers, the match-ups are still laden with quality, making for what should be an exciting night for mixed martial arts (MMA) fans.

"Singapore is the place where it all started for us,” said ONE Championship chief executive Chatri Sityodtong at ONE’s pre-event media conference at Marina Bay Sands on Wednesday.

Headlining the main event will be the showdown between reigning ONE Welterweight champion Ben “Funky” Askren who will defend his title against former ONE Lightweight champion Shinya “Tobikan Judan” Aoki.

Widely regarded as two of the most accomplished male fighters on ONE’s roster, 33-year-old Askren is undefeated in ONE Championship after 17 bouts, while his Japanese opponent Aoki is a veteran fighter himself, having once won the DREAM Lightweight Champion, as well as being a former Shooto Welterweight Champion.

The main card at ONE: Immortal Pursuit sees American Ben Askren (left) face Shinya Aoki in a welterweight title bout. (Photo: ONE Championship)

Aoki’s credentials include being a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt who has won multiple grappling tournaments all over the world. He also holds a black belt in judo and is a formidable ground game specialist, much like Askren.

Askren will be fighting his last MMA bout. A former NCAA Division I All-American wrestler and US Olympian, Askren joined ONE Championship in 2014, where he later won the ONE Welterweight Championship with a technical knockout victory over Nobutatsu Suzuki.

Since then, he has successfully defended the title twice, and has stopped six of his last seven opponents to maintain a perfect 17-0 professional record.

Said the American at Wednesday’s media conference: “Shinya is a really good opponent. Obviously, he is a legend of the sport, and he is a really big challenge on the ground, which is where I like to compete,” he said.

“Personally, I am excited for this bout. He is a grappler and has a great skill set that I respect, so I think it will be a great battle.”

Confident of his chances against Askren, Aoki believes he has what it takes to take down his American counterpart. ““(Askren) is a spectacular martial artist. He is an athlete that I really respect. He has his own goal for his career, and I have mine as well,” said Aoki.

“I am here to win another belt in ONE Championship and redeem myself in front of the world. I want to win again as I am not satisfied yet.

“In fact, I am very determined to win this next bout of mine. I never turn down a match. I am here to face the best,” said the Japanese MMA fighter.

LOCAL FIGHTERS TO THE FORE

Also raring to go on Friday is fellow main-carder Amir Khan, who will face Australian Adrian Pang. The Singaporean is on a five-bout winning streak, including one by submission and four by devastating knockout.

“I am a man on a mission,” said 23-year-old Amir, who has been training and coaching full-time since completing National Service. “Adrian (Pang) is one of the top guys in the division right now, so it’s a big test for me.

“My current goal is to be a champion in a big global promotion like ONE Championship. What I hope to do is inspire people to chase what they love. I want my martial arts career to be proof that if you have the passion for something, and if you’re good at it, you’ll be able to make a living out of it,” added the local Lightweight MMA fighter.

Singapore's Amir Khan in the ONE Championship ring. (Photo: ONE Championship)

In his previous outing, Amir needed less than one round to finish opponent Jaroslav Jartim with a combination of punches and kicks.

Wary of the Singaporean’s skills, Australia’s Pang aims to bring his A-game at the Indoor Stadium. ““It is like the young bull versus the old bull. It will be a tough match for me. He is young and he will have heaps of energy, and he’s strong,” said the veteran Queensland-based fighter, who has a 22-10-2 professional record.

“I have never been knocked out in my career, so let’s see. I have competed all around the world, I have been up and I have been down. I know how to bring the action, and I’m bringing it Friday night.”

INSPIRING THE HOME CROWD

Bringing the pain is something local female fighter “Mighty” May Ooi is aiming to do to her Cambodian opponent Vy Srey Khouch. Having decisively won her ONE debut against Malaysia’s Ann Osman in August, Ooi is keen to improve on her 3-2 professional MMA record.

Ooi is one of two Singaporean female Strawweight exponents battling for glory on Friday – compatriot Tiffany Teo is also in action in the main event, as she faces India’s Puja Tomar.

“Competing in Singapore in front of all my family, friends and fans is such an honor,” said Ooi, who competed in the 1992 Barcelona Olympics as a national swimmer.

“As a martial artist, I want to use the platform that I am standing on to inspire people. Life isn’t just about what you achieve, it’s also what you inspire others to achieve,” insists Ooi.

Ooi submitted the veteran Osman via rear-naked choke in the first round. (Photo: ONE Championship)

Added the 41-year-old: “While it is very important to work on your own personal development, there are many underlying intangibles within the realm of success that extend far beyond your individual achievements.

“I also hope to be an inspiration to the people of Singapore, as it has been a while since I competed here and I am excited to perform in front of my hometown crowd.”