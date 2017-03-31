Figure Skating: China's Sui, Han win world pairs gold

HELSINKI: China's Sui Wenjing and Han Cong survived a fall to claim a first pairs gold at the world figure skating championships in Helsinki on Thursday (Mar 30).

The two-time world silver medallists led all the way to snatch gold ahead of Germany's Aliona Savchenko and Bruno Massot after the free skating final at Helsinki's Hartwall Arena.

Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov of Russia took bronze with two-time defending champions Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford of Canada finishing seventh.