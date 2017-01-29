Figure Skating: Five-in-row Fernandez equals 44-year Euro record

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic: Reigning world champion Javier Fernandez won his fifth successive European figure skating title on Saturday, equalling a 44-year-old record.

Fernandez scored 294.84 points to see off Russian duo Maxim Kovtun (266.80) and Mikhail Kolyada (250.18).

The 25-year-old equalled the record of five in a row set by Czech skater Ondrej Nepela between 1969 and 1973.

Despite falling during his free programme, performed to an Elvis Presley soundtrack, the Madrid skater had plenty to spare having built up a 10-point lead after his short programme on Friday.

"To win five times in a row, to go down in the history of figure skating, it's incredible," said Fernandez. "Sometimes, even I can't believe it."

For 21-year-old Kovtun, it was a second silver medal after finishing runner-up in 2015 before taking a bronze last year.

Kolyada, also 21, made the podium for the first time after placing fifth in 2016.

Earlier Saturday, French pair Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron won their third straight ice dance crown, thrilling the judges and the fans in Ostrava.

The champions, who are also double reigning world champions, completed their hat-trick of triumphs with a score of 189.67 points to see off Italians Anna Cappellini and Luca Lanotte, who garnered 186.64, with Russian couple Yekaterina Bobrova and Dmitri Soloviev third on 186.56.

Papadakis, 21, and Cizeron, 22, stood third after the short programme.

But they landed the win after a thrilling showing in the free dance which sets them up perfectly for the worlds in Helsinki from March 29 as they also target Olympic glory in Pyeongchang next year.

The French pair had appeared to be losing their lustre after failing to capture Grand Prix titles in Japan and then Marseille.

Cappellini and Lanotte, world and European champions in 2014, had to do with a runners-up finish for the third time in a row at the Euros.

Bobrova and Soloviev took the gold in 2013 but had to settle for a repeat of bronze obtained last year.