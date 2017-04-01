Figure Skating: Japan's Hanyu back top with second world gold

HELSINKI: Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu hit four quadruple jumps in a record score to snatch a second career gold in style at the world figure skating championship on Saturday (Apr 1).

The 22-year-old, so close to gold in the last two world championships, led a Japanese one-two ahead of Shoma Uno with China's Jin Boyang taking bronze as Asia swept the men's podium for the first time ahead of the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Hanyu had been trailing in fifth after the short programme, but pulled out a best-ever score in the free skate to reclaim the title he won in 2014.

Bears and gifts rained down on the ice after his performance at a capacity-packed Hartwall Arena in Helsinki and he wiped tears from his eyes as he watched his scores appear.

"After the short programme I was so disappointed and down, but the fans and team helped lift me," said Hanyu, who scored 321.59 points.

In the high-quality field the top three all hit four quads with 19-year-old Uno achieving 319.31 for his first world medal and Jin, 19, taking his second straight bronze with 303.58.

"I could hear the crowd roaring me on, not just the many Japanese in the crowd but everybody supporting me was very impressive," said Hanyu. "I demonstrated everything I was capable of, my whole package. I wanted to do five quads but did not have enough energy."

Two-time defending champion Javier Fernandez of Spain went into the free-skating final in the lead but dropped to fourth after falling during an error-strewn skate to an Elvis selection.

"I have to take this as a positive thing heading into the Olympic season," said 26-year-old Fernandez. "Maybe it means there won't be so much pressure. I kind of knew how Yuzuru had skated and it added some pressure on me."

Hanyu had to settle for silver for the past two worlds behind Toronto training partner Fernandez, with the Japanese superstar last year throwing away a 12-point lead to finish runner-up to the Spaniard.

This time the situation was reversed with Hanyu over 10 points adrift of five-time European champion Fernandez going into the final day of competition.

But the Japanese pulled out a superb free skate to the music of Joe Hisaishi's "Hope and Legacy" about Finnish nature, nailing his best performance of the season and a record 223.20 points.

"I have very warm memories about Finland as I won my first international competition here when I was a kid," recalled Hanyu after improving on his own world-record score in the free skate at the 2015 Grand Prix final by 3.72 points.

BURNING AMBITION



Uno - decked out in a black matador jacket with red trim - also achieved a career best for his presentation to Astor Piazzolla's "Buenos Aires Hora Cero".

But the former world junior champion's overwhelming ambition remains to better his talented team-mate.

"I have practised so hard. My only motivation was to surpass Yuzuru," said the teenager. "I feel I don't have the complete package yet so I just want to keep practising. This gives me confidence going into the Olympic season that I can do quads and skate clean."

Former three-time world champion Patrick Chan of Canada finished fifth after the 26-year-old Olympic silver medallist fell during his programme.

US champion Nathan Chan - the first skater to land five quads in a free skate at nationals - attempted six but fell on two.

The competition concludes on Saturday with Canada's Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir bidding for a third ice dancing gold after 2010 and 2012.