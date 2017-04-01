Figure Skating: Russian teen Medvedeva wins second world gold

HELSINKI: Russian teen Evgenia Medvedeva soared to a second straight women's gold with a record-breaking free skate at the world figure skating championship on Friday (Mar 31).

The 17-year-old from Moscow led all the way to crush her rivals finishing over 15 points ahead of silver medallist Kaetlyn Osmond of Canada.

Canada's Gabrielle Daleman took a distant third in Helsinki's Hartwall Arena.

"My free skate was good," said Medvedeva matter of factly after her emotional skate to the music from the film, Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close, which depicts events surrounding the Sep 11, 2001 attacks.

She followed her record score in the short programme by setting a new mark of 154.40 in the free skate for a record overall total of 233.41.

"I don't think about records or places just about doing my best," said Medvedeva after crushing records she herself achieved this season on an unbeaten run in ten consecutive competitions.

The European champion becomes the first woman since Michelle Kwan in 2001 to win back-to-back world titles.

Osmond, 21, scored 218.13, and 19-year-old Daleman, 213.52, for their first world medals to put Canada back on the women's podium for the first time since 2009.