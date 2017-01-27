Figure Skating: Tarasova, Morozov win European pairs title

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic: Russia's Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov won the pairs title on Thursday (Jan 26) at the European figure skating championships.

Tarasova and Morozov, who won bronze a year ago, won their first continental crown as they saw off silver medalists Aliona Savchenko and Bruno Massot of Germany and French couple Vanessa James and Morgan Cipres.

With a total of 227.58 points, 22-year-old Tarasova and Morozov, 24, edged four-time champion Savchenko and Massot who scored 222.35 points with James and Cipres on 220.02.

Tarasova and Morozov had already set out their stall by winning the prestigious Grand Prix Final in December and they had dominated the free programme on Wednesday.

Earlier, Italy's Anna Cappellini and Luca Lanotte danced into pole position in the ice dance with defending champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France trailing in provisional third.

Bidding to recapture the title they last won in 2014 the skaters from Milan opened up a lead of less than one point on Russia's Ekaterina Bobrova and Dmitri Soloviev after the short dance.

Two-time reigning European and world champions Papadakis and Cizeron slipped to third. Capellini and Lanotte achieved a new personal best 76.65 points for their Blues routine "Cry For Me" and Boogie Woogie "Choo Choo Boogie".

"We've been craving to give this programme a good go and waited for such a performance like this all season," said Lanotte. "But the competition is not over yet, it's only half of the way. We need to not care about this."

Bobrova and Soloviev scored 76.18 with the French close behind with 75.48.