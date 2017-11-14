Fiji pose more problems than limp South Africa

DUBLIN: Experienced Ireland fullback Rob Kearney feels Fiji could prove more problematic this weekend than a limp South Africa were on Saturday when Ireland host the Pacific islanders in the second of their November internationals in Dublin.

"Potentially, Fiji rested a few guys at the weekend, so they're eyeing it up in some shape or form,” he said of the islanders’ opening match on their European tour, which they lost 19-10 to Italy in Catania.

"We know the threats they have and some of their guys are playing as good as they have over the last few years.

"They're definitely a team on the up and improving a huge amount. Individually we know they're very good, but collectively they're improving. They look like much more of a well-coached side. It's definitely going to be a big challenge," Kearney added ahead of Saturday’s test in Dublin.

“The key for us is to make sure our systems are in place and we don't knock off to give them those individual opportunities. If we can work together and make sure there's no chinks in our defensive line, then it will be tough for them to showcase their talents."

Ireland hammered the Springboks 38-3 on Saturday and after the test against Fiji host Argentina on Nov. 25.

