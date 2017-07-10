Fiorentina midfielder Valero undergoes medical at Inter

Fiorentina midfielder Borja Valero is undergoing medical tests at Inter Milan ahead of his possible transfer, the Serie A club said on their website on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Football Soccer - Fiorentina v VfL Borussia Monchengladbach - UEFA Europa League Round of 32 Second Leg - Stadio Artemio Franchi, Florence, Italy - 23/2/17 Fiorentina's Borja Valero in action with Borussia Monchengladbach's Jannik Vestergaard Reuters / Max Rossi Livepic

The 32-year-old, who made 32 league appearances and scored one goal last season, joined Fiorentina from Spanish club Villareal in 2012.

The former West Brom player will make a permanent move to the Milan-based club for a 5.5 million euro (4.86 million pounds) fee and a three-year contract, according to Sky Sport Italia.

(Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia)

