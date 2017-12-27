Firmino strikes twice as Liverpool crush Swansea

REUTERS: Roberto Firmino scored twice as Liverpool eased to a 5-0 win over bottom club Swansea City on Tuesday to remain fourth in the Premier League table.

Philippe Coutinho put Liverpool ahead at Anfield after six minutes and Firmino doubled the lead shortly after halftime.

Young full back Trent Alexander-Arnold added the third, Firmino grabbed a second with a calm finish and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain completed the rout.

Liverpool stayed fourth in the standings, four points behind third-placed Chelsea and 17 behind leaders Manchester City.

