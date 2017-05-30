First sport climbing, ice-skating athletes awarded SOF-Peter Lim scholarships

SINGAPORE: Athletes in sport climbing and ice skating were awarded the Singapore Olympic Foundation-Peter Lim Scholarship for the first time.



A total of 335 student-athletes were awarded the scholarship on Tuesday (May 30), and sport climbing and ice skating were represented for the first time among the 49 recipients in the under-18 high performance category since the scholarship's inception in 2010.

Mark Chan, who is eyeing a podium finish in the upcoming Asian Youth Sport Climbing Championship in Singapore, shared how he would use the scholarship: "I hope to be able to use the money to pay for more overseas competitions, sports medicine treatment like physiotherapy and climbing equipment."

He added that with the financial support, he hopes to have more competition exposure and better prevent and manage injuries to become a better athlete. "I would like to qualify for the 2018 Youth Olympic Games and 2020 Olympic Games in the future," the climber revealed.



Meanwhile, Xu Jing Feng and Cheyenne Goh also received the scholarships for the secondary and under-18 categories, respectively, and Singapore Ice Skating Association's head of publicity Alicia Tan said it "recognises the effort, sportsmanship and good performance demonstrated by both athletes, and encourages them to further develop their sporting potential".

Advertisement

Advertisement

"This is a wonderful moment for our sport and an inspiration to all our junior skaters," Ms Tan added.

Singapore tycoon Peter Lim was also present at the event together with SOF chairman Ng Ser Miang and Indian Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra.

Mr Ng said: "Over the last seven years, our Singapore Olympic Foundation-Peter Lim scholarship recipients such as Joseph Schooling, Shayna Ng and Lau Ywen have brought tremendous glory to Singapore excelling in their sports on the world stage.



"We hope with the continued support from Mr Peter Lim, we are able to support more young athletes to aspire and follow in the footsteps of Joseph, Shayna and Ywen."

SOF received 1,103 applications across four categories - primary, secondary, tertiary and under-18 high performance. To qualify for the scholarship, recipients have to meet a set of criteria including scoring consistent results in relevant sports competitions.

To date, SOF has awarded 2,093 scholarships worth about S$6 million. Most of the recipients come from financially challenged backgrounds and demonstrate the potential to excel in the sport they play, it said.